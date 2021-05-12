West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Substantial rains were received in April. The temporal was poor while spatial distribution was fair across the livelihood zones.

• The vegetation cover index remained at normal range, with a stable trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the similar Vegetation Condition Index as the one reported in March. All Sub-counties recorded normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was fair with an improving trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Milk production decreased while the milk consumption at household level dropped, both being at par with long term average.

• The livestock body condition was fair, with an improving trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources slightly went up further across the County.

• The County’s terms of trade was unfavourable with a declining trend in all livelihood zones.

• Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score, as the Coping Strategy Index increased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between the livelihood zones.