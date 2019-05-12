12 May 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (665.14 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators

  • The County recorded insufficient rainfall across livelihoods zones during the first and second dekads of April, however, moderate torrential showers were received in the last week of the month. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair.

  • The vegetation condition was at severe vegetation deficit band, with a worsening trend across livelihoods as depicted by the drop in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Subcounties recorded severe vegetation deficit. Forage condition was poor during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition varied between poor and fair, with a deteriorating trend across the County. Distance to water sources increased further.

  • The Terms of Trade were unfavourable with a worsening trend.

  • Milk production and consumption at household level dropped significantly.

  • Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score, whereas the Coping Strategy Index increased.

  • Malnutrition status increased, as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition went up but still within the normal range.

