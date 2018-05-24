West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- Enhanced rainfall was received across the County in the first and second dekads. The spatial and temporal distribution is good. The ongoing long rains season is predicted to be at normal to near normal performance.

- The vegetation condition depicted an improving trend in all livelihoods as demonstrated by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation greenness. Forage condition was good during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Cattle and small stock recorded good body condition across the county with a stable trend. Distance to water sources decreased significantly. Milk production and consumption at household level increased. Terms of trade got favourable in April.

- Pastoralists are still at migrated destinations outside the county accessing better pastures than in their normal season grazing areas.

- Most households fell within the acceptable food consumption score. Coping strategy index decreased significantly.

- Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition was stable; within the normal range.