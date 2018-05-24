24 May 2018

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (577.62 KB)

Biophysical Indicators
- Enhanced rainfall was received across the County in the first and second dekads. The spatial and temporal distribution is good. The ongoing long rains season is predicted to be at normal to near normal performance.
- The vegetation condition depicted an improving trend in all livelihoods as demonstrated by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation greenness. Forage condition was good during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Cattle and small stock recorded good body condition across the county with a stable trend. Distance to water sources decreased significantly. Milk production and consumption at household level increased. Terms of trade got favourable in April.
- Pastoralists are still at migrated destinations outside the county accessing better pastures than in their normal season grazing areas.
- Most households fell within the acceptable food consumption score. Coping strategy index decreased significantly.
- Proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition was stable; within the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.