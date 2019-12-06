06 Dec 2019

Water Mission Mobilizing to Provide Safe Water to Mudslide and Flooding Survivors in West Pokot, Kenya

Report
from Water Mission International
Published on 06 Dec 2019

Staff Working in IDP Camps to Provide Drinking Water and Safe Sanitation

North Charleston, S.C. – December 6, 2019 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is mobilizing to provide safe water and sanitation to West Pokot, Kenya, in response to the widespread flooding and deadly mudslides.

"Safe water is critical in any natural disaster and prevents the outbreak of waterborne illnesses, which can cause further devastation," said Water Mission Kenya Country Director Moses Ngania. "Water Mission is also working to provide safe sanitation to ensure that those in IDP camps have one less thing to worry about."

On November 22, heavy rains caused flooding that resulted in mudslides and killed more than 50 people. Water Mission regularly works in the region and has a permanent office in Kitale, Kenya. After an initial assessment, Water Mission responded by providing safe drinking water to 5,000 people through a Living Water Treatment System.

Water Mission staff is also providing safe sanitation through latrines for those in an IDP camp at a local school compound to minimize the risk of waterborne illnesses, such as cholera.

With more than 18 years of disaster response experience, Water Mission is well-prepared to respond to the needs of local communities with emergency and long-term safe water solutions.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than four million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 13 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.orghttp://watermission.org/.

