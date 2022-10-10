Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

On average, sunny and dry weather conditions prevailed in most parts of the county in September 2022. According to KMD forecast, the county is likely to experience depressed rainfall.

Vegetation Condition: According to VCI, the county is experiencing moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 27.9. However, field observation reveals dry bare land with extreme vegetation deficit across all livelihood zones.

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition continues to deteriorate

• No milk is being produced at the household level

• Endemic livestock diseases such as SGP, CCPP, PPR were reported

Access indicators:

• Migration within and outside the County was reported

• Livestock prices for all species have decreased drastically

• The Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

• There was no milk available for consumption at household level

• Household distance to water sources remained the same when compared to the previous month

• Increased Livestock grazing distance was reported compared to last month

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition stood at 27.6 percent during the month under review

▪ Approximately 20.7% of the households had poor food consumption

▪ Kala-Azar, malaria, Measles and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active