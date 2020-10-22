Kenya

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

  • No rainfall received during the month under review.
    Vegetation.

  • Vegetation condition indexes showed normal vegetation but as per the situation on the ground, the vegetation is on moderate vegetation deficit in a worsening trend.

  • All water pans in all livelihood zones have dried up completely.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition for all species are good to fair, except for Agro-Pastoral and Pastoral that exhibited poor condition.

  • Household milk production and consumption declined when compared to normal.

  • There was no unusual migration reported.

  • Incidences of livestock disease reported, however there were no deaths.

Access indicators

  • Terms of Trade is still favourable and above normal due to stable maize prices.

  • Trekking distance increased

  • Milk consumption declined.

Utilization Indicators:

There was a decrease in food consumption and more Coping strategy employed. For Family MUAC, 0.5 and 18.2 percent of children under five recorded MUAC < 134 and below.
No notable variation in livelihood coping strategies.

