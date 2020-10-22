Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

No rainfall received during the month under review.

Vegetation.

Vegetation condition indexes showed normal vegetation but as per the situation on the ground, the vegetation is on moderate vegetation deficit in a worsening trend.

All water pans in all livelihood zones have dried up completely.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition for all species are good to fair, except for Agro-Pastoral and Pastoral that exhibited poor condition.

Household milk production and consumption declined when compared to normal.

There was no unusual migration reported.

Incidences of livestock disease reported, however there were no deaths.

Access indicators

Terms of Trade is still favourable and above normal due to stable maize prices.

Trekking distance increased

Milk consumption declined.

Utilization Indicators:

There was a decrease in food consumption and more Coping strategy employed. For Family MUAC, 0.5 and 18.2 percent of children under five recorded MUAC < 134 and below.

No notable variation in livelihood coping strategies.