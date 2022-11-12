Kenya

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Sunny and dry weather conditions prevailed across the County. However,some slight rains were received in pockets of Wajir North Sub-County. According to KMD November Outlook, the County will experience depressed rainfall and warmer-thanaverage temperatures.

Vegetation Condition: 3 months VCI recorded moderate vegetation deficit with a value of 22.81, although ground observation shows extreme vegetation deficit across the livelihood zones.

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition ranges from fair (BCS3) to poor (BCS2) across all the species.

  • Milk production was below average.

  • Endemic livestock diseases such as CCPP & PPR were reported. Cases of rabies were also reported.
    Access indicators:

  • Atypical migration across the County was noted.

  • Prices of livestock for all species significantly decreased.

  • The Term of Trade remained unfavorable and below normal.

  • There was no milk available for consumption at household level.

  • Household distance to water sources remained the same as last month.

  • Increased livestock grazing distance was reported compared to last month.

Utilization Indicators:

 The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition was at 30.7 percent as opposed to 27.6 in the previous month.  Approximately 17 percent of the households had poor food consumption score.  Kala-Azar, malaria, Measles and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active

Related Content