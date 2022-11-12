Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Sunny and dry weather conditions prevailed across the County. However,some slight rains were received in pockets of Wajir North Sub-County. According to KMD November Outlook, the County will experience depressed rainfall and warmer-thanaverage temperatures.

Vegetation Condition: 3 months VCI recorded moderate vegetation deficit with a value of 22.81, although ground observation shows extreme vegetation deficit across the livelihood zones.

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition ranges from fair (BCS3) to poor (BCS2) across all the species.

Milk production was below average.

Endemic livestock diseases such as CCPP & PPR were reported. Cases of rabies were also reported.

Access indicators:

Atypical migration across the County was noted.

Prices of livestock for all species significantly decreased.

The Term of Trade remained unfavorable and below normal.

There was no milk available for consumption at household level.

Household distance to water sources remained the same as last month.

Increased livestock grazing distance was reported compared to last month.

Utilization Indicators:

 The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition was at 30.7 percent as opposed to 27.6 in the previous month.  Approximately 17 percent of the households had poor food consumption score.  Kala-Azar, malaria, Measles and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active