Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall Report.

The County remained dry and sunny throughout the month. The outlook for November 2021 indicates that Wajir County is likely to experience near average to below-average rainfall.

Vegetation Condition: Physical observations indicate extreme vegetation deficit across the livelihood zones although VCI shows moderate vegetation deficit.

Social Economic indicators

Production indicators;

- Livestock body condition is poor across the County due to depleted pasture and browse.

- Significant decline in milk production was reported.

- Migration within and outside the county was reported.

- Livestock diseases such as CCPP, PPR, SGP and FMD were reported.

Access indicators:

- Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

- There was decrease in household milk consumption.

- Return distance to water sources increased.

- Grazing distance to water sources increased

Utilization Indicators:

- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition increased from 23.6 percent in September to 25 percent in the month under review. This is attributed to decreased milk consumption.

- There was an outbreak of Malaria in Buna sub-county with 243 cases although there were no deaths. The Kala-Azar outbreak is still active with 360 cases and four deaths. These outbreaks together with the COVID-19 Pandemic continue to exacerbate the drought situation in the county.