Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

Most parts of the county experienced above average rainfall during the month of October 2019. The start of the seasonal rains (onset) was slightly earlier than expected. The rainfall was characterized by heavy storms that led to floods especially Wajir North,Except Wajir West and Parts of Wajir South experienced below Normal rainfall.

Vegetation condition:

Current vegetation cover indexes for the county showed moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 30.88 as compared to previous figure of 29.37.All livelihood zones in the county indicated Normal and moderate vegetation except Wajir West, with severe vegetation deficit with a score of 17.33. Regeneration of pasture and browse was reported.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body condition in all species is fair except Wajir West and Wajir South that are in Fair to poor but on an improving trend in the entire county, significant increase in milk production, Migration within the sub-counties reported,

Pasture and browse witnessed.

Access indicators

Poor market prices,unfavourable terms of trade,slight increase in milk consumption,stable maize prices,Reduced trekking distance.

Utilization Indicators