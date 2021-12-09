Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall Report

Dry weather conditions were experienced over most parts of the county. However, rainfall was experienced in some few places in Wajir North, Tarbaj, Wajir East and Eldas Sub counties. The distribution in terms of space and time was poor across the county.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit was reported in the county, although Wajir South, Wajir West and Eldas experienced severe vegetation deficit. Social Economic indicators

Production indicators;

 Livestock body condition is poor and on a worsening trend as pasture and browse get depleted.

 Reduced milk production was reported.

 In-migration and out migration was reported.

 Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, CBPP, PPR, SGP and FMD still persist in the county.

Access indicators:

 Unfavorable Terms of trade was reported

 There was a decline in household milk consumption.

 The return household distance to water sources is above normal

 Grazing distance to water sources increased compared to the previous month due to deteriorating rangeland resources.

Utilization Indicators:

 The proportion of children at risk of moderate malnutrition increased from 25 percent in October to 28.7 percent in November while those with severe malnutrition stood at 6.8 percent in the month under review.

 The outbreak of COVID-19, Kala-Azar and malaria is still active