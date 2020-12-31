Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

• The County received below average rainfall throughout the month of November 2020, with poor distribution in both time and space. The OctoberNovember-December (OND) 2020 seasonal rainfall is likely to cease after the first week of December over several parts of the county.

Vegetation.

• Vegetation condition indexes indicated declining normal vegetation greenness with a score of 37.06. Physical observation of the situation depicts moderate vegetation deficit on a deteriorating trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition ranges between fair to poor for all species.

• Household milk production and consumption slightly improved when compared to the previous month. However, milk production is below the long term average.

• Migration of livestock was reported within and outside the county.

• Incidences of livestock disease reported.

Access indicators

• Terms of Trade is still favourable and within the normal range.

• Trekking distance from grazing area to water sources slightly decreased.

Utilization Indicators:

• Households with borderline food consumption score increased from 42% in October 2020 to 45% in the month under review. For Family MUAC, 19.4 percent of children under five recorded MUAC measurement less than 134. • There was no notable variation in livelihood coping strategies. • The COVID-19 restrictions reduced market operations, thus mostly affecting the urban poor households.