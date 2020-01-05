05 Jan 2020

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Rainfall
- Generally, Enhanced rainfall was received in November 2019, distribution in terms of space and time was good and the rainfall was characterized by heavy storms across the livelihood, which led to floods in some sub-counties.

Vegetation condition
- Current vegetation cover indexes indicated vegetation greenness above normal with a value of 60.65, while subcounties depicted vegetation greenness above normal, except Wajir west and Wajir South that showed Normal vegetation greenness. This indicates that significant improvement in vegetation was recorded as compared to normal.

Production indicators
- Livestock body condition across the livelihood zones are good, migration are minimal, increase in milk production per household per day, Availability of Pasture and browse reported.

Access indicators
- Unfourable terms of trade still persist, Low market prices, increase in milk consumption, slight decrease in maize prices and Reduced trekking distance.

Utilization Indicators
- Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition decreased from 18.4% in October to 12.5 percent in the month under review due to available milk, thus reduced malnutrition, though still malnutrition is on the rise and it is above the normal rate. Pastoral all species and pastoral livelihood zones employed more coping strategy as compared to previous month.

