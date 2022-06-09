Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The County was largely dry and cloudy throughout the month. There was early cessation of the 2022 long rains.

Vegetation Condition: Only slight improvements have been recorded; with three sub counties experiencing severe vegetation deficit while the rest recorded moderate vegetation deficit. No further improvements are expected as June marks the start of the dry season.

Production indicators

• Livestock body condition is fair to poor and on an improving trend.

• Slight Increased in milk production was reported.

• Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, CBPP, PPR, SGP and FMD still persist in the county.

Access indicators:

• Migration within and outside the County was reported.

• Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

• There was a slight increase in household milk consumption.

• Slight decrease in household distance to water sources was reported

• Livestock grazing distance decreased slightly when compared to last month.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition stood at 26.1 percent during the month under review.

▪ Households employed more coping strategies.

▪ More than 23 percent of the households in the Pastoral Livelihood Zone registered poor food consumption score.

▪ Kala-Azar and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active. Increased diarrheal cases have been reported across the County.