Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

No rainfall was received during the month, though some little showers were recorded in parts of Wajir North, with no impacts on the ground.

Vegetation condition:

Currently, VCI showed vegetation greenness above normal with a value of 52 as compared to previous score of 58.8. This showed a decline in vegetation, while some of the subcounties showed Normal vegetation greenness above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition remained good to fair, except formal/Informal livelihood zones that showed fair to poor condition. No migrations reported. There was slight increase in milk production.

Access indicators

• Favourable terms of trade was reported, there was decrease in maize prices and increased trekking distance to water source. There was decline in milk consumption as compared to previous month.