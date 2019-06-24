24 Jun 2019

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators Rainfall Report .
During May 2019,few parts of the county received some amounts of rainfall, The rainfall was poorly distributed both in time and space. Where Bute Buna, Habaswein and Khorof harer recorded rainfall amount of 109mm, 55.5mm, 43.5mm and 33mm respectively. however Bute recorded the highest of rainfall in the month of May 2019, The month of May marks the cessation of the "Long Rains" season over the county.

Vegetation condition:

Current VCI in the county indicated moderate vegetation deficit with avalue of 21.13 as opposed to 23.93 showing aslight vegetation deficit. However Wajir West and Wajir south indicated severe vegetation deficit as compared to other sub-counties which showed moderate vegetation deficit. no pasture regeneration recorded during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Livestock body condition remained to be fair to poor, though on a worsening Trend.

  • Decrease in Milk production

  • Migration of livestock within and outside the county was reported

  • No livestock death reported

  • Pasture situation is still fair to poor.

  • Browse is fair Access indicators

  • Increased trekking distance, Terms of trade not favourable, slight increase in milk consumption.
    Utilization Indicators

  • Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition showed 16.0% as compared to previous month of 18% indicating still arise in malnutrition.

More coping strategies were employed in pastoral all species in Wajir West while other livelihood zones applied less copping with CSI 17.88 in may as compared to 17.59 in the month of April

