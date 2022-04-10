Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

March normally marks the onset of MAM long rains season in Wajir County.

However, some little rainfall was received in parts of the County, with no forage regeneration and recharge of water sources.

Vegetation Condition: Severe vegetation deficit was reported across the county, with Wajir East and Eldas indicating extreme vegetation deficit. The vegetation condition is expected to slightly improve following the little rainfall received in some few areas.

Production indicators

• Livestock body condition is fair to poor and on a worsening trend.

• Reduced milk production was reported.

• Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, CBPP, PPR, SGP and FMD still persist in the county.

• Access indicators: • Mass migration of livestock was reported.

• Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

• There was decrease in household milk consumption.

• There was increase in household distance to water sources

• Livestock grazing distance increased when compared to last month.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition increased to 28.2 per cent in the month under review.

▪ The outbreak of COVID-19, Kala-Azar and malaria is still active

▪ Households continue to employ more coping strategies as the dry spell continues.

▪ There are three confirmed cases of deaths due to severe malnutrition.

▪ There was an outbreak of Chikungunya in Tarbaj Sub-County