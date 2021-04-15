Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall Report.

Depressed rainfall was experienced over few parts of the county, with most parts receiving no rain at all. The outlook for April 2021 indicates that the county is likely to experience depressed rainfall.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit was reported, with Eldas and Wajir West experiencing severe vegetation deficit.

Social Economic indicators

Production indicators;

Livestock body condition is fair to poor.

Reduction in Milk production reported.

In and out migration was reported.

Cases of livestock diseases such CCBP, PPR, LSD, FMD have been reported.

Access indicators:

Terms of trade is unfavorable

Milk consumption declined

Return distance to water sources and cost of water increased when compared to normal.

Grazing distance to water sources increased.

All water pans have dried up completely.

Utilization Indicators: