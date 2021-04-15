Kenya
Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall Report.
Depressed rainfall was experienced over few parts of the county, with most parts receiving no rain at all. The outlook for April 2021 indicates that the county is likely to experience depressed rainfall.
Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit was reported, with Eldas and Wajir West experiencing severe vegetation deficit.
Social Economic indicators
Production indicators;
Livestock body condition is fair to poor.
Reduction in Milk production reported.
In and out migration was reported.
Cases of livestock diseases such CCBP, PPR, LSD, FMD have been reported.
Access indicators:
Terms of trade is unfavorable
Milk consumption declined
Return distance to water sources and cost of water increased when compared to normal.
Grazing distance to water sources increased.
All water pans have dried up completely.
Utilization Indicators:
Proportion of children with moderate malnutrition slightly increased from 23 % in February to 25.4 % in the month under review.
Desert locust invasion negatively affected crop, browse and pasture lands.