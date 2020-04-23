Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

Wajir County received some little rainfall in the month under review, though the county was hot and dry weather throughout the day and night.

Vegetation condition:

Current VCI indicated vegetation greenness above normal with a score of 63.45 as opposed to 83.69,this showed slight decline in vegetation but within the normal value,with no significant changes on vegetation cross the county,

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition was good, except formal/Informal livelihood zones that showed fair to poor condition, No migrations reported, slight decline in milk production per household per day.

Access indicators

• Unaffordable terms of trade, low market prices, slight increase in milk consumption, increase in maize prices and Trekking distance remained constant.

Utilization Indicator

• Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition remained stable as compared to previous month with 10.0% due to availability of milk thus making underfives to be secure. However still malnutrition is on the rise and it is above the normal rate. Coping strategies index for the county showed 6.50 as compared to previous month figure of 7.4