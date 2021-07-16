Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall Report.

The County largely remained dry and cloudy throughout the month. The outlook for July 2021 indicates that Wajir county is likely to experience generally sunny and dry conditions.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit was reported in the County, with Wajir North and Tarbaj showing normal vegetation.

Social Economic indicators

 Production indicators;

 Livestock body condition remained fair to poor on a worsening trend as the vegetation condition continues to deteriorate.

 Stable milk production was reported.

 In-migration and migration within and outside the county was reported

 Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, CBPP, PPR and LSD were reported.

Access indicators:

Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

There was decrease in milk consumption due to stable milk production

Return distance to water sources increased when compared to last month.

Grazing distance to water sources slightly increased due to poor forage and low recharging of water sources.

Utilization Indicators:

Proportion of children with moderate malnutrition increased from 17.7 percent in May to 18.6 percent in the month under review.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the county stands at 99 with 6 fatalities.

There are also 225 cases of kala-azar in the county with 2 deaths.