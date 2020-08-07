Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

No rainfall was received during the month, Though Experienced cool, cloudy and windy condition during the day and night.

Vegetation condition Current Vegetation Cover index indicated vegetation greenness above normal with ascore of 54 as opposed to previous value of 54, Except Wajir West that showed moderate vegetation with ascore of 32.6, while All other sub-counties showed Vegetation greenness and Normal vegetation greenness above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition remained good to fair, except formal/Informal livelihood zones that showed fair to poor condition. No migrations reported. Stable milk production.

Access indicators

• Favourable terms of trade was reported, there was slight increase in maize prices and increased trekking distance to water source. Stable milk consumption as compared to previous month.