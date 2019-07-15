Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

In June 2019, No rainfall was received but the county was characterized by cold and dry weather during the day and night throughout the month.

Vegetation condition:

Current average VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 17.59 as compared to the previous figure of 21.13,Although Wajir south, Wajir West and Eldas showed severe vegetation deficit with a value of 12.54,11.51 and 14.39 respectively, while others are in moderate vegetation deficit. This indicates a worsening vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body condition still ranges from fair to poor, though on a worsening Trend.

Stable Milk production reported

Unusual Migration of livestock reported

No livestock death reported

Pasture condition ranges between fair to poor.

Browse is fair

Access indicators

Decrease in milk consumption, low market prices, Increased trekking distance, Terms of trade still not favourable.

Utilization Indicators