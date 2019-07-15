15 Jul 2019

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

In June 2019, No rainfall was received but the county was characterized by cold and dry weather during the day and night throughout the month.

Vegetation condition:

Current average VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 17.59 as compared to the previous figure of 21.13,Although Wajir south, Wajir West and Eldas showed severe vegetation deficit with a value of 12.54,11.51 and 14.39 respectively, while others are in moderate vegetation deficit. This indicates a worsening vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Livestock body condition still ranges from fair to poor, though on a worsening Trend.
  • Stable Milk production reported
  • Unusual Migration of livestock reported
  • No livestock death reported
  • Pasture condition ranges between fair to poor.
  • Browse is fair

Access indicators

  • Decrease in milk consumption, low market prices, Increased trekking distance, Terms of trade still not favourable.

Utilization Indicators

  • Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition indicated 16.5% as compared to previous month of 16.0% showing arise in malnutrition. More copping strategies were employed in pastoral all species in Wajir West while other livelihood zones applied less copping with CSI 17.05 in may as compared to 17.88 in the month of May 2019.

