Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

No rainfall was received during the month, though the county experienced cool, cloudy and windy condition during the day and night.

Vegetation condition. Current VCI showed vegetation greenness above normal with a score of 61 as compared to previous month figure value of 54 while all livelihood indicated vegetation greenness above normal, except Wajir West and Wajir South that showed normal vegetation.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition remained good to fair, except formal/Informal livelihood zones that showed fair to poor condition. No migrations reported. Stable milk production.

Access indicators

• Terms of Trade are favourable, maize prices remain stable while there is increased trekking distance to water source. There is slight decrease in milk consumption as compared to previous month.