Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

Wajir county did not receive any rainfall throughout the month, except Wajir North that received an off season in the month of July 2019,which had no impact on the ground.

Vegetation condition:

Current average VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 23.11 as compared to the previous figure of 17.59, This was due to an offseason that was reported in Wajir North that had no impact on the ground. However, Wajir west and eldas had extreme vegetation deficit while Wajir South had severe vegetation deficit and others having moderate vegetation deficit. This still shows depletion of vegetation across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body condition still ranges from fair to poor, but on a deteriorating trend.

Milk production significantly declined.

Mass Migration of livestock reported

No livestock death reported

Pasture condition depleted that is poor.

Browse is poor except Wajir North which is fair.

Access indicators

 Significant increase in Trekking distance, low milk consumption, unfavourable Terms of Trade, poor market prices.

Utilization Indicators