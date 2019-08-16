16 Aug 2019

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (954.47 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

Wajir county did not receive any rainfall throughout the month, except Wajir North that received an off season in the month of July 2019,which had no impact on the ground.

Vegetation condition:

Current average VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation deficit with a score of 23.11 as compared to the previous figure of 17.59, This was due to an offseason that was reported in Wajir North that had no impact on the ground. However, Wajir west and eldas had extreme vegetation deficit while Wajir South had severe vegetation deficit and others having moderate vegetation deficit. This still shows depletion of vegetation across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Livestock body condition still ranges from fair to poor, but on a deteriorating trend.

  • Milk production significantly declined.

  • Mass Migration of livestock reported

  • No livestock death reported

  • Pasture condition depleted that is poor.

  • Browse is poor except Wajir North which is fair.

Access indicators

 Significant increase in Trekking distance, low milk consumption, unfavourable Terms of Trade, poor market prices.

Utilization Indicators

  • Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition indicated 15.0% as compared to previous month of 16.5% indicating high malnutrition rate is still on the rise.Households are applying more Copping strategies in pastoral all species and Pastoral livelihood zones with ascore of 7.17 as compared to 7.05 in the month of June 2019

