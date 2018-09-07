Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Rainfall Report

- The county did not receive any rainfall in the month of July, although characterised by cold, windy and cloudy weather in most part of Wajir County.

- Vegetation condition: Current VCI in the county recorded vegetation greenness above normal with avci score of 75.1 as compared to previous month figure of 81.92 showing aslight deterioration of vegetation deficit in some livelihood zones with though no significant changes.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones. Pasture and browse condition remained to be good, Slight decline in Milk production. Minimal Migration of livestock witnessed. Cases of livestock disease reported, Terms of trade favourable. Slight increase in trekking distance. Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition remained stable. More coping strategies were employed, compared to previous month.