Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

No rainfall was recorded in January.

Vegetation condition:

Current VCI showed vegetation greenness above normal with a value of 83.15 as compared to previous score of 78.8.This indicated above normal vegetation with significant improvement across the county and thee score is above normal ranges of 35.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body situation is good in the entire county, migrations are Normal, slight decline in milk production per household per day, Availability of vegetation and water reported.

Access indicators

Fourable terms of trade, slight decrease in market prices, decrease in milk consumption, increase in maize prices and reduced trekking distance.

Utilization Indicators