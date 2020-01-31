Kenya
Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall.
No rainfall was recorded in January.
Vegetation condition:
Current VCI showed vegetation greenness above normal with a value of 83.15 as compared to previous score of 78.8.This indicated above normal vegetation with significant improvement across the county and thee score is above normal ranges of 35.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
- Livestock body situation is good in the entire county, migrations are Normal, slight decline in milk production per household per day, Availability of vegetation and water reported.
Access indicators
- Fourable terms of trade, slight decrease in market prices, decrease in milk consumption, increase in maize prices and reduced trekking distance.
Utilization Indicators
- Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition remained stable from 11.5% in December to 11.0 in the month under review, with no significant changes. This is due to available milk, thus making under-fives to be secure. However still malnutrition is on the rise and it is above the normal rate.