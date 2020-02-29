Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall

No rainfall was received in the month under review.

Vegetation condition:

Current VCI indicated vegetation greenness above normal with ascore of 83.69 as compared to value of 83.15,which remained the same. This indicated above normal vegetation with significant improvement across the county.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition is good across the livelihood zones, minimal migrations are reported, decrease in milk production per household per day, abundancy of pasture, browse and water.

Access indicators

• Fourable terms of trade, slight decrease in market prices, decrease in milk consumption, increase in maize prices and reduced trekking distance.

Utilization Indicators

• Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition remained stable from 11.0% in December to 10.0% in the month under review, with no significant changes.

This is due to available milk, thus making under-fives to be secure. However still malnutrition is on the rise and it is above the normal rate. Coping strategies index for the county showed 7.4 as opposed to 7.3.