Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

The county received depressed rainfall in December 2020. Distribution was poor across all the livelihood zones in both time and space. The rainfall outlook for January 2021 indicates that the county will experience dry weather conditions.

Vegetation.

• Vegetation condition index showed moderate vegetation deficit, with Eldas and Wajir West experiencing severe vegetation deficit. The vegetation condition is projected to further decline due to the poor performance of the 2020 short rains as well as the presence of desert locusts in the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition ranges between fair to poor for all species.

• Household milk production and consumption remained stable when compared to the previous month, although there was a slight increase in milk consumption.

• Livestock migration pattern is not normal as there is migration within & outside the County.

• There is sporadic prevalence of PPR, CCPP and SGP diseases in the County.

Access indicators

• Terms of Trade is above normal due to increase in goat prices.

• Trekking distance from grazing area to water sources significantly increased.

Utilization Indicators:

• Households with borderline food consumption score slightly decreased from 45% in November 2020 to 39% in the month under review. Proportion of children with moderate malnutrition stood at 18%.

• The COVID-19 restrictions reduced market operations, thus mostly affecting the urban poor households.