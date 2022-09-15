Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Generally, the county remained dry in August 2022. The September weather outlook indicates that the County will most likely have sunny and dry weather.

Vegetation Condition: Field observations indicate poor to very poor vegetation condition across the County. However according to VCI, the County is at moderate vegetation deficit during the month under review.

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is fair to poor and on a worsening trend.

The amount of milk being produced at the household level significantly reduced.

Cases of endemic livestock diseases such as SGP, CCPP, PPR were reported.

Access indicators:

 Migration within and outside the County was reported

Livestock prices are below average

The Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

There was significant decrease in household milk consumption

Household distance to water sources remained the same when compared to the previous month.

Increased Livestock grazing distance was reported.as compared to last month

Utilization Indicators:

 The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition stood at 27 percent during the month under review.

 Kala-Azar, malaria, Measles and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active