Kenya

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Generally, the county remained dry in August 2022. The September weather outlook indicates that the County will most likely have sunny and dry weather.
Vegetation Condition: Field observations indicate poor to very poor vegetation condition across the County. However according to VCI, the County is at moderate vegetation deficit during the month under review.

Production indicators:

 Livestock body condition is fair to poor and on a worsening trend.

  • The amount of milk being produced at the household level significantly reduced.

  • Cases of endemic livestock diseases such as SGP, CCPP, PPR were reported.

Access indicators:

 Migration within and outside the County was reported

  • Livestock prices are below average

  • The Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

  • There was significant decrease in household milk consumption

  • Household distance to water sources remained the same when compared to the previous month.

  • Increased Livestock grazing distance was reported.as compared to last month

Utilization Indicators:

 The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition stood at 27 percent during the month under review.

 Kala-Azar, malaria, Measles and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active

