Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall - No rainfall was recorded, though characterized by sunny, windy and dry weather throughout the month. Of August 2019.

Vegetation condition: - Current 3 month VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation deficit band with a score of 23.11 and below normal when compared to previous month. Pasture condition is poor to very poor across the livelihood zones whereas browse is fair to poor in the entire county.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition in all species is fair to poor with exception of cattle and small stock in some pockets depicted very poor condition. Milk production was 1 litre/households/day which was below normal.
Unusual migration of was livestock reported. Depletion of Pasture and browse witnessed.

Access indicators

• Significant increase of households and livestock trekking distance reported, All water pans dried up, milk consumption of 0.8litres hence below normal, unfavourable terms of trade due to poor livestock prices and stable maize price and poor market prices.

Utilization Indicators

• Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition increase from 15.0% in July to 18.0 percent in the month under review indicating high malnutrition rate is still on the rise. All pastoral households are employing

