Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Significant amount of rainfall was received towards the end of April across the livelihood zones. The County is expected to experience average rainfall in May 2022.

Vegetation Condition: Severe vegetation deficit was reported across the county, with all sub counties indicating severe except, Wajir North that is on moderate vegetation deficit. However, improvements are expected following the average rains received.

Production indicators

• Livestock body condition is fair to poor and on an improving trend.

• Slight Increased in milk production was reported.

• Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, CBPP, PPR, SGP and FMD still persist in the county.

• Access indicators:

• Migration within and outside the County was reported.

• Terms of trade is unfavorable when compared to normal

• There was a slight increase in household milk consumption.

• Decreased household distance to water sources was reported

• Livestock grazing distance decreased when compared to last month.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ The proportion of children below the age of five at risk of moderate malnutrition decreased to 27.3 percent during the month under review.

▪ Households continue to employ more coping strategies.

▪ More than 30 percent of the households in the Pastoral Livelihood Zone have registered poor food consumption score.

▪ Kala-Azar and Chikungunya outbreaks are still active