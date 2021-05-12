Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall Report.

Moderate to below normal rainfall was experienced during the month under review.

The outlook for May 2021 indicates that the county is likely to experience near average rainfall.

Vegetation Condition: Moderate vegetation deficit was reported, with Wajir North and Tarbaj sub-counties showing normal vegetation.

Social Economic indicators

Production indicators;

• Livestock body condition remained fair to poor but on an improving trend.

• Increased milk production reported.

• migration within and outside the county was reported • Cases of livestock diseases such CCPP, pneumonia and bloats reported

Access indicators:

• Terms of trade is still unfavorable when compared to normal • There was increase in milk consumption • Return distance to water sources and cost of water reduced • Grazing distance to water sources decreased.

• Most water pans were moderately recharged except few.

Utilization Indicators:

▪ Proportion of children with moderate malnutrition remained the same as the previous month at 25%. ▪ There were 97 households affected by floods at Kajaja 1 and Kajaja 2 in Tarbaj.

There was displacement of people and loss of property.