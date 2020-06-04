Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall.

Wajir county experienced light to moderate rainfall in the month under review, though the county was dry at the start over most parts of the county.

Vegetation condition:

Currently, VCI showed vegetation greenness above normal with a value of 58.8 as compared to previous score of 63.45, This indicated a slight decline in vegetation with no significant changes on vegetation across the livelihood zones, while the rest of the sub-counties depicted vegetation greenness above normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• Livestock body condition was still good across the county, except formal/Informal livelihood zones that indicated fair to poor condition, No migrationsreported and decrease in milk production.

Access indicators

• Favourable terms of trade was reported, increase in maize prices and Reduced Trekking distance to water source, slight decrease in milk consumption