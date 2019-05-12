Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators Rainfall Report.

Most Parts of the County was dry, hot and sunny throughout the month, however, in the last week of the month, light to moderate rainfall was experienced over few areas. Distribution was poor in both time and space;

The month of May marks the cessation of the "Long Rains" season over the county.

Vegetation condition:

Current VCI in the county showed moderate vegetation with a score of 23.93 as compared to previous month figure of 17.91.Although Wajir south showed severe vegetation deficit while other sub-counties indicated moderate vegetation showing a slight improvement.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

Livestock body remained to be fair to poor.

Pasture condition is fair to poor.

Browse is fair

No livestock death reported during the month.

Migration of livestock was within the county in search of pasture and browse.

milk production remained stable Access indicators

Slight decrease in trekking distance for water. Terms of trade not favourable, Poor market prices. , decline in milk consumption.

Utilization Indicators