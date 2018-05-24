24 May 2018

Wajir County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
Rainfall Report

The county Received Above normal rainfall over several parts of the County, characterized by heavy storms during the month under review, however the distribution was good in both time and Space.

Vegetation Condition

The condition ranges from good to fair in the county. Current VCI in the county recorded Normal vegetation greenness with ascore of 49.27 as compared to previous month figure of 20.69 indicating significant improvement in Vegetation except Wajir south showing Moderate vegetation deficit.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body situation showed good in the county, Pasture and browse available except pockets of the Wajir south and Wajir west taking long time to regenerate, Milk production remain the same as of previous month. No Migration of livestock reported. No livestock death recorded. Terms of trade favourable, Decrease in trekking distance, Percentage of children under five at risk of malnutrition decreased from 16.6 in March to 15.0 in the month under review. Less coping strategies were applied in all livelihood zones except pastoral all species livelihood zones that employed.

