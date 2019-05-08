Vulnerability and adaptation in the Mara River Basin

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OVERVIEW

The fate of the Mara River Basin’s (MRB) inhabitants, and the ecosystems on which they rely, will depend on the interplay of population pressure, economic development, urbanization, land use changes (including deforestation and land degradation) and changes in water quantity and quality. Each is linked to the others, which poses complex problems for managing land and water resources. As populations grow or move to cities, their demand for water resources changes. Climate variability and change will multiply these pressures on water resources. The main objective of this assessment is to evaluate the vulnerability of the MRB to climate variability and change and provide investment recommendations for donors, the government and the private sector to address the changing nature of risk across the basin.

CLIMATE RISKS AND WATER AVAILABILITY

Weather and climatic conditions in the MRB are a product of both human-induced climate change and natural cyclical climate patterns. The climate of the basin is changing; temperatures have risen by 1°C–1.5°C and rainfall is becoming more erratic. This is projected to continue to change, as outlined below.

Increasing temperatures and intensity and duration of heat waves. Compared with 1985– 2015, the average temperature of the MRB is expected to increase by 0.7°C–1.97°C by 2030 and 1.5°C–2.71°C by 2050, with the most warming during the months of the long rains (March to May). The basin is also expected to see an increase in the duration of heat waves in Kenya (+9 to 30 days) and in Tanzania (+7 to 22 days). Increases in temperature and in the duration of heat waves can impact human populations, agriculture and livestock and ecosystems. A complete list of potential climate risks is provided in the report, with some examples noted here:

• Loss of crops or decreased yields caused by decreased soil moisture and infiltration rates.

• Increased poverty and food insecurity caused by loss of crops or decreased yields, loss of livestock, or loss of other sources of food and income.

• Declining wildlife populations due to heat stress and reduced water availability from increased evaporation, leading to both a loss of biodiversity and decreased revenue from tourism.

Continued increase in the frequency and intensity of rainfall and drought events. Extreme rainfall and drought events have impacted the basin’s economy, environment, and people. For example, the 1997–98 El Niño event led to widespread flooding throughout the East Africa region and caused major changes in the course of the Mara River. These events can have longlasting impacts, such as:

• Increased poverty and food insecurity caused by loss of crops or decreased yields, loss of livestock or loss of other sources of food and income.

• Decreased water quality due to sedimentation from river bank erosion and deforestation, or excessive water abstractions.

• Water shortages caused by drought or poor planning and management of water resources, particularly within populations that rely primarily on surface water.

Increased interseasonal rainfall variability. The length of time that soil temperature and soil moisture conditions are suitable for cash and subsistence crops is changing, with delayed starts and more frequent failure of the short rains, making for less-reliable growing seasons. This increased unreliability can have major impacts; for example:

• Increased poverty and food insecurity caused by loss of crops or decreased yields, loss of livestock or loss of other sources of food and income.

• Reduced access to drinking water due to drying up of small streams and seasonal water decreases.

• Changes in the suitability of certain crops, requiring either altered planting and harvesting schedules or outright substitution for a more suitable crop.

WHAT MAKES THE BASIN’S INHABITANTS VULNERABLE?

Sustained population growth and increasing urbanization. Population growth rates throughout the basin have averaged 3–4 percent annually for at least the past decade and appear to be poised to continue at a similar rate. This rapid and often unplanned growth has led to land conversion as well as increased urbanization, which in turn has increased the demand for water, food, energy and infrastructure development.

Land use change. As a result of population growth and development, significant tracts of forest and grassland have been converted for agriculture, livestock grazing, and human settlements. The loss of forest has led to soil erosion and high sediment loads, impacting water availability and quality in the Mara River, as well as groundwater infiltration. The expansion of grazing land has similarly led to increased erosion and pollution.

High levels of poverty and food insecurity. High poverty rates1 are continual and pervasive throughout the basin, ranging from a high of 48.8 percent (Bomet) to a low of 22.6 percent (Narok). Poverty rates have been trending downward, however, with rates being reduced from 6 percentage points (Mara region) to almost 20 percentage points (Nakuru) over the past decade. Food insecurity remains a significant issue as well and is particularly pronounced between January and April in Bomet and the Mara wetlands, when harvested subsistence crop stocks are typically depleted.

Dependence on rainfall for agriculture. The vast majority of crops (as high as 98 percent in some areas) in the MRB are rainfed, making farmers in the area completely dependent on traditional rainy seasons and vulnerable to any changes in rainfall patterns.

Dependence on unimproved water sources for drinking water. Domestic water in the MRB is largely drawn from unreliable, unprotected sources, with approximately 70 percent of the population using unprotected springs, surface water and shallow wells as their primary source of drinking water.

Insufficient water resource planning, management and enforcement. Efforts to manage transboundary water resources between Kenya and Tanzania have been relatively uncoordinated. Institutions that manage water resources and enforce laws and regulations often have inadequate technical and financial capacity.

METHODS

This climate change vulnerability assessment for the MRB aims to shed light on the pressures that face the MRB and to offer insights on priority vulnerabilities of the MRB as a whole. This information provides the evidence base to support climate resilient investments across the basin, many of which also reflect those highlighted by key stakeholders in the Nyangores subcatchment and the Mara Wetlands (see case studies in Annexes A and B). Vulnerability is a function of exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity, where:

• Exposure is a function of location and represents the direct and indirect risk posed by weather- and climate-related hazards and other pressures such as population growth, land use and land cover changes.

• Sensitivity is the propensity to be adversely affected by weather and climate-related hazards.

• Adaptive capacity is a function of the tools and resources available for stakeholders to respond to current stresses and prepare for future stresses.

The assessment addresses these components of vulnerability in part through a spatial analysis of key factors driving these changes and in part through an institutional analysis that evaluates the extent to which institutions are prepared to address the current and emerging risks. It aims to answer several critical questions:

• To what climate risks are basin users vulnerable? How will this vulnerability change under a changing climate? (exposure)

• What sectors/livelihoods of the basin are vulnerable and why? (sensitivity)

• What resources are available to cope with and confront current and future risks? (adaptive capacity)