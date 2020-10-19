Utilizing edible insects as a protein source in children under 2 years

INTRODUCTION

Malnutrition is high especially in children in sub-Sahara Africa (Adesogan et al. 2019) . This hinders the children from attaining full potential in adulthood. To ensure healthy children, who can achieve this full potential, there is need for an alternative cheap source of proteins and minerals, owing to the expensive nature of the common animal protein sources (beef, fish, pork and chicken products). People who are not able to afford the expensive protein sources, end up with low animal protein intake that predisposes the children to stunting and other related conditions (Grillenberger et al. 2017) and this calls for alternative cheap protein and mineral source to save the future of the predisposed children.

Consumption of edible insects of different kinds by human as food, is currently practiced in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, although it's slowly spreading to the rest of the world (Kipkoech et al. 2017). Most of the people who consume insects have lived in dietary cultures where insects have been eaten since their ancestral times. Insects can help address current high food and feed insecurity in Kenya and other African countries, because insects can be found in variety of environmental conditions, and can easily adapt to new environmental conditions, Insect rearing requires less technical support, capital expenditure, and has basic harvesting and farming techniques, and can easily be processed, when compared to livestock which are currently the largest source of proteins. This means the very poor in the society can be able to rear insect as a source of protein and livelihood, and therefore can provide business opportunities leading to development (Kinyuru and Kipkoech 2018) .

Edible insects are gaining popularity as an important source of healthy food for human and as a delicacy, and a source of quality protein. During war times and calamities in Africa, when people were forced to live in forests during political wars, insects was a source of proteins. For example, insects were considered an important source of food to the guerrilla fighters during the struggle for freedom as they were readily and freely available in forests. In the recent years because of changing agricultural practices and increase use of pesticides, availability of insects in the wild have continuously decreased hence insect farming is currently being promoted as part of a household daily practice to supplement protein, by increasing insect supply.

A World Vision initiative on use of edible insects in Elgeyo Marakwet (ENRICH Project) Recently the World Vision through its ENRICH project in Elgeyo Marakwet, started an initiative on addition of edible insects in child porridge. This presented a win-win case for the community as they now have an incentive to promote the farming of edible insects. The World Vision, in partnership with the County government of Elgeyo Marakwet and Jomo Kenyatta University are implementing a project aimed at generating knowledge, on acceptability of edible insects to solve problems related to malnutrition, and facilitating engagement for more sustainable child-targeted interventions in Kenya. To better understand this, a survey on indigenous knowledge on use of edible insects in Elgeyo Marakwet was carried out. The survey targeted the elderly in the community. Survey on traditional knowledge in the use of edible insects in Elgeyo Marakwet County