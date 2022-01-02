Urban Transitions: Clean Energy in Urban Recovery (August 2021)

Urban-A has undertaken this study for NORCAP, to support the acceleration of clean energy across the humanitarian, development and peace sectors in complex environments and urban response settings. The study focuses on three urban settings in Kenya, Lebanon and Syria to nuance and better understand general and place-specific conditions for deployment of clean energy solutions and potential impact on refugee, IDP, and host populations.

The study illustrates how energy access addresses multi-dimensional needs in urban crises settings and provides a foundation to identify place-specific and shared approaches to accelerate clean energy provision.