United States Delivers 14 Ventilators to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa to Support Kenya's Response to COVID-19

Today, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is donating 14 new, modern ventilators to Mombasa, Kenya, to assist its fight against COVID-19.

This is the latest handover of ventilators as part of the United States’ promised donation of 200 ventilators throughout Kenya. The 200 ventilators are all being given directly to hospitals in need of lifesaving equipment. Prior to receiving the ventilators, the United States provided training for medical personnel on how to properly use and store them. When complete, the donation will supply much needed aid to hospitals throughout the country to help Kenyans struggling with COVID-19.

The donation delivers on President Trump’s commitment to provide critically needed supplies to support Kenya’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, and visiting USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa announced the donation of a total of 200 ventilators at the Ministry of Health on October 5, 2020.

Regarding the donation, Ambassador McCarter said, “President Trump is delivering on the promise he made to President Kenyatta. This donation is part of the United States’ ongoing commitment to the health and safety of Kenyans and is in addition to the Ksh 7.6 billion already given to fight COVID-19 in Kenya and the Ksh 60 billion given annually to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Donations such as these ventilators and medicines have saved the lives of millions of Kenyans.”

The ventilators, produced in the United States, have leading-edge technology. They are compact, deployable, and provide Kenya with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, as well as those who require breathing support for other conditions.

“USAID is delivering the ventilators directly to the facilities selected by the Kenyan government and ensuring that the serial numbers are recorded in the inventory books of the counties receiving them,” said USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick.

National and county officials signed an implementation letter prohibiting the sale or export of the ventilators. In addition, the United States is providing accompanying equipment, service plans, training, and other technical assistance. As part of the Journey to Self-Reliance, USAID will be training health care workers not only on how to use the ventilators, but also on critical care patient management.

Through an All-of-America approach, the United States is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Kenya and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment. Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19.

For more information about USAID’s response to COVID-19, please visit: https://www.usaid.gov/coronavirus-covid-19