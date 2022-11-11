UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Drought): 30 September 2022

Highlights

The drought situation continues to worsen in 20 out of the 23 ASAL counties in Kenya due to a generally poor onset of the October- December 2022 season. Eleven counties are in alarm phase while nine are in alert phase. Drought is affecting over 4.35 million people.

In response to this critical situation, UNICEF has re-programme about US$ 5.6 million of its existing resources to support and scale up the drought response.

In September, 7,987 children (4,103 girls and 3,884 boys) were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition and 170,230 primary caregivers were reached with infant and young child feeding counselling over the reporting period.

In September, 88,746 people (22,181 men, 23,074 women, 21,299 boys and 22,192 girls) were reached with safe water through the rehabilitation of 5 non-functional boreholes.

During the reporting period, 24,345 people (5,023 girls, 4,264 boys, 8,519 women and 6,539 men) were reached with life-saving integrated outreach services in supported health facilities.

10,146 children (5,274 girls and 4,872 boys) were supported to re-enroll in school with an additional 3,500 (50% girls) of them reached with emergency education supplies.