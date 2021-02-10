UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4, 1 January to 31 December 2020

Highlights

• In 2020, the humanitarian situation in Kenya rapidly deteriorated due to COVID-19, severe desert locust invasion and massive floods including swelling of lakes. COVID-19 took a toll on the economy and basic social services provision. As of 31 December, Kenya has reported 96,458 COVID-19 cases, 1,670 deaths, and 78,737 recoveries across the country.

• From March 2020, over 17 million children (including over 13 million vulnerable children) experienced limited access to remote learning, missed schooling and faced protection risks as schools remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Phased school re-opening began on 12th October 2020. UNICEF has supported a cumulative total of 158,500 vulnerable children (69,822 girls and 88,798 boys) to access schooling (81% of the target) and 92,672 children and caregivers to access mental health and psychosocial support (251% of the target).

• A total of 229,985 children (90% of the target) accessed primary health care through UNICEFsupported integrated health outreaches.

• UNICEF has supported a cumulative total of 53,667 children (27,366 girls and 27,366 boys) with treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (49% of the target). A cumulative total of 243,432 people accessed a safe water UNICEF support (97% of the target).

• Kenya hosts 506,670 refugees and asylum seekers (54% children) Cumulatively, 8,210 new arrivals of refugees and asylum seekers have been registered in 2020. UNICEF has supported 15,032 (6,252 girls and 8,780 boys) refugee children in Kakuma and Kalobeyei settlement and 10,637 children (5,410 girls and 5,227 boys) in Dadaab to access learning in the COVID-19 context.

• The Kenya HAC was 60% unfunded by 31 December 2020.