UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, 1 July to 30 September 2020

Highlights

• In the third quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to take a toll on the economy and basic social services provision in Kenya. As of 30 September, Kenya has reported 38,529 COVID-19 cases, 711 deaths, and 24,908 recoveries across the country. Coupled with the desert locust invasion and the predicted La Nina drought conditions, the pandemic poses a major threat to food and nutrition security.

• Over 13 million children (approximately 48% girls) with limited access to remote learning continue to miss schooling and face protection risks as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has announced phased school re-opening as from 12th October 2020. UNICEF has supported a cumulative total of 131,060 children to access schooling (67% of the target) and 15,174 children and caregivers to access mental health and psychosocial support (41% of the target).

• Cumulatively, 3,287 new refugees and asylum seeker arrivals have been registered in Kakuma refugee camps in 2020. UNICEF has reached 12,487 children in Kakuma with remote learning

• UNICEF has supported a cumulative total of 36,497 children with treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (33% of the target) and 173,358 children (68% of the target) with primary health care through UNICEF-supported outreaches. A cumulative total of 204,968 people have accessed a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene with UNICEF support (82% of the target).

• The Kenya HAC remains 60% unfunded, requiring US$ 18 million to fully meet the needs of vulnerable children and women

Situation in Numbers

347,330 Children in need of food assistance (NDMA, August 2020)

739,000 people in need of food assistance (NDMA, August 2020)

498,422 refugees (UNHCR, 31 August 2020)

38,529 COVID-19 Cases (MoH, 30 September 2020)