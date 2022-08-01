UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Drought) - 1 June to 30 June 2022

Highlights:

· According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Food Security June 2022 report, and after four failed consecutive rainy seasons, the number of people facing food insecurity in Kenya has increased from the previous 3.5M to 4.1M.

· A total of 9,539 (4,998 female, 4,541male) children were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition during the reporting period in the target counties.

· A total of 9,900 people (4,851 men and 5,049 women) were reached with WASH supplies (Jerry cans, buckets, soap, and Aqua tabs) accompanied with hygiene messages, household water treatment and safe storage during June. Additionally, 170,469 people (83,530 men, 86,939 women) were provided with access to critical lifesaving safe water.

· A total of total 118,422 that includes 56,820 Girls, 38,240 Boys, 10,514 Men and 12,848 Women with critical life-saving integrated outreach services linked to targeted and supported health facilities.

· 15,726 (6,723 girls and 9,003 boys) Out of School Children -OOSC children enrolled in schools have benefitted from education supplies (school bags, education bag kits, disability kits) in Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Baringo counties.

· UNICEF’s drought emergency funding requirements to respond to life-saving services in health, nutrition, WASH, protection, and education needs of affected people over the period April - December 2022 is US$ 67.8 million with funding gap of 87 per cent.

· The results achieved during the reporting period are also due to office’s decision to reprogramme about US$ 3 million of its existing resources to support drought response.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for USD 67.8 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for the drought affected children in Kenya over the period of April – December 2022 (see Annex B), of which USD$8.6 million (13 per cent) has been received, leaving a funding gap of USD$59.2 million (87 per cent). Funding in the Pipeline amounts to USD$14.6 million mainly from USAID/BHA and German Natcom for nutrition sector response.

UNICEF has intensified resources mobilization efforts to minimize the funding gap to be able to respond effectively to the needs of the drought affected boys and girls, men, and women in target counties.

Overall, during the FY 2021/22, the government of Kenya has allocated a budget of KES 15.63 billion (Approx.

USD$135 million) amounting to 1 per cent of the total government budget for emergency interventions under the coordination of the Ministry of Interior as well as the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) which is leading operational coordination. From this allocation, the government, through the Ministry of Health (MoH) has released 26 million Kenya Shillings from the Treasury for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

The European Commission/ECHO, USAID, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the Government of Japan, Norway, Japan Committee for UNICEF, and UN OCHA (CERF) have generously contributed to UNICEF Kenya’s humanitarian response against the drought appeal.

UNICEF continues to support the Government of Kenya at both the National and County level, civil society organizations (CSOs) and other humanitarian partners to respond to the drought affected population.