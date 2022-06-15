UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Drought) - 1 April to 31 May 2022

Highlights:

· Kenya is facing a severe drought due to the cumulative impacts of four consecutive failed rain seasons a strong probability of a fifth consecutive below-average rainy season during the October-December 2022 short rains.

· Consequently, over 3.5 million people are facing food insecurity in Kenya February 2022 an increase from 3.1 million in December 2021 after the mid-short rains season assessment.

· A total of 26,963 children were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition during the reporting period along the targeted drought affected counties.

· A total of 380,384 people comprising 62,968 men, 169,620 women, 47,796 school children (23,420 boys and 24,375 girls) provided with access to safe water during the reporting period through the rehabilitation of 94 non-functional boreholes in 6 counties.

· A total of 461,954 people, (226,357 men and 235,597 women) were reached with WASH supplies (Jerry cans, buckets, soap and Aqua tabs) accompanied with hygiene messages, household water treatment and safe storage.

· UNICEF in partnership with Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has reached a total 152,483 people (Girls 58,865, Boys 45,498, Men 18,188 and Women 27,932 - including 2,550 pregnant and lactating mothers) with critical lifesaving integrated outreach services.

· UNICEF’s drought emergency funding requirements to respond to life-saving health, nutrition, WASH and education over the period April - December, 2022 is US$ 67.8 million with funding gap of 88 per cent.