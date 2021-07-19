UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report Mid-Year 2021, 1 January to 30 June 2021

Reporting Period: 1 January to 30 June 2021

Highlights

• Kenya is facing a worsening drought situation due to the cumulative impacts of two consequent failed rains season. Over 1.4million people are facing food insecurity, and the number is expected to go up to 2 million by end of the year.

• On 23rd March 2021, the Government of Kenya announced the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.

• By June 2021, Kenya had experienced the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with 184,161 confirmed cases, 125,684 recoveries and 3,634 deaths reported.

• 50,680 children (25,847 girls and 24,833 boys) were reached through UNICEF supportedsupported integrated health outreach services between January to June 2021.

• 28,904 (15,055 girls and 13,849 boys) malnourished children were admitted for treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) between January to May 2021.

• 21,662 children, parents and caregivers (9,970 female, 9,807 male and 1,885 gender undisclosed) were reached through UNICEF-supported child protection support services by 30 June 2021.

• Since the start of 2021, UNICEF has reached 713,066 vulnerable children (50% girls) with face masks for adherence to COVID-19 school safety protocols.

• Between January and June 2021, UNICEF has reached 2,685,751 people (684,892 men, 641,270 boys, 706,079 women and 653,510 girls) with access to safe water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene as well as COVID-19 hygiene messaging.

• The 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal has a funding gap of 65% by 30 June 2021.