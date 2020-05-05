UNICEF Kenya Humanitarian Situation Report 1 January to 31 March 202]

Highlights

Kenya reported its first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020 and as at 21 April 2020, 296 cases had been confirmed and 14 deaths reported. The cases have spread into thirteen counties. There is a high likelihood that the humanitarian situation in Kenya will deteriorate due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, severe desert locust invasion and massive floods.

UNICEF and partners are particularly concerned about the over 15 million children who are missing schooling due the abrupt school closure and the increasing child protection risks. Many of the children, especially those in refugee contexts have limited access to available eLearning platforms and psychosocial support.

From January 2020 UNICEF has supported over 10,000 children with treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), ensured that over 30,000 children have accessed essential health care services, supported over 83,000 people to access a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, supported nearly 35,000 children to access formal or nonformal education and facilitated over 3,000 children and caregivers to access mental health and psychosocial support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As informed by rains assessments, approximately 1.3 million people are acutely food insecure as of February 2020, a reduction from 2.6 million people by end of 2019, which is attributable to good rains. Despite improved food security, arid counties continue to report high levels of acute malnutrition due to pre-existing factors including sub-optimal coverage of health and nutrition programs, poor infant feeding and childcare practices coupled with poverty and illiteracy. Between 13 March and 21 April 2020, Kenya has reported 296 COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths, which continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods. With schools closed, over 15 million children are at risk of unprecedented interruption to learning and face protection risks. The food security and nutrition situation is at risk of detereorating due to the ongoing desert locust invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, with malnourished children being particularly at risk. UNICEF continues to provide humanitarian support to affected children and families.