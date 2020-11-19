UNHCR Operational Update - Kenya, September 2020

6,816 refugees and asylumseekers have been registered in 2020: 4,708 in Kakuma and Dadaab and 2,108 in urban areas.

Out of a population of 499,219, 447,141 (90%) are refugees and 51,281 (10%) asylum-seekers.

221,102 (44%) refugees and asylum-seekers in Dadaab, 197,341 (40%) in Kakuma and Kalobeyei Settlement, 80,776 (16%) in urban areas.

Main Activities

Operational Highlights – September 2020

■ UNHCR in partnership with Oracle launched the Oracle Workforce Development program, which aims to impart digital skills training with global certifications. Five Persons of Concern (PoC (3 females, 2 males) from urban areas and eight PoC (3 females, 5 males) from Kakuma were shortlisted for the training after a competitive process. The trainees will be upskilled in Java Fundamental and Programming and later be linked to job opportunities.

■ PoC who can no longer support themselves in urban areas continued to request for assistance to relocate to the camps. UNHCR and the Refugee Affairs Secretariat (RAS) worked on resuming PoC’s relocation to the camps. This had been suspended towards the end of August due to a high COVID-19 positivity rate among PoC that had been tested before travel.

■ RAS and UNHCR agreed to set up a working group to start a remote interviewing pilot for refugee status determination. Remote interviewing will increase the number of interviews conducted.

■ In August UNHCR and implementing partners in Kakuma distributed 130,000 reusable facemasks donated by the Government of the United States.

■ The National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) donated medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to UNHCR health partners in Kakuma to enhance the fight against COVID-19. The donation includes pulse oximeter, oxygen concentrators and cylinders, suction machines, infrared thermometers and assorted PPE.