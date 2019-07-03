UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Urban Refugee Programme, Kenya (1 – 31 May 2019)

74,970 Refugees and asylums seekers registered in urban areas as at 31 May 2019

5,626 New arrival refugees and asylum seekers registered since January 2019.

2,165 Individuals in urban areas assisted to return to their home countries since 2014.

KEY INDICATORS

702 Refugees being assisted by UNHCR through Francis Xavier project to access education services in urban areas.

58% Of newly registered refugees during the month originated from South Sudan

112 Number of refugees that departed for resettlement to a third country in the month, mainly to Unites States of America.

HIGHLIGHTS

■ UNHCR participated in the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) retreat on 28 - 31 May whose objective was to review, harmonize and validate annual joint work plans. UNHCR is involved in the design, implementation and reporting on three strategic result areas - social, economic and political.

■ UNHCR in collaboration with World University Service of Canada (WUSC) held an interactive event, supported by the Humanitarian Education Accelerator (HEA), in Nairobi on 14 May 2019. The forum brought together Kenya’s Ministry of Education, officials, refugees, teachers and education partners to celebrate innovation in education in camp-settings that promote inclusive and equitable education for refugees and host community children. This comes on the heels of the pioneering efforts of the Ministry of Education to ensure the inclusion of refugee learners into national level policy and planning.