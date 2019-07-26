26 Jul 2019

UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Urban Refugee Programme, Kenya (1-30 June 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019
73,829 Refugees and asylums seekers registered in urban areas as at 30June 2019

6,546 New arrival refugees and asylum seekers registered since January 2019.

2,165 Individuals in urban areas assisted to return to their home countries since 2014.

600 Birth certificate applications facilitated for the stateless Shona community living in Kinoo, in the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi.

30% Of newly registered refugees during the month originated from Somalia

112 Number of refugees that departed for resettlement to a third country in the month, mainly to Unites States of America.

  • Stateless persons: On June 28, the first ever UNHCR supported 600 birth certificate applications for the Shona community was conducted in Kinoo, at the outskirts of Nairobi. This activity came at a very crucial time, when many stateless children were being sent away from school for lack of birth certificates. A total of 600 birth certificates applications were supported. The birth certificates will be issued on 19 July.

  • There is now an opportunity to support all stateless children who lack birth certificates as the Government announced a one-month Rapid Results Initiative for birth certificates issuance across the country. This initiative is targeting to reach 1.3 million children born in Kenya.

  • World Refugee Day. World Refugee Day (WRD) was commemorated in Nairobi with activities that included, inter alia, an artistic event ‘RefuPoet’. The event brought together refugees and Kenyan artists, who showcased their artworks and designs, poetry and musical talents.

  • L’Oreal East Africa joined the WRD celebrations by gifting refugee entrepreneurs with beauty and health products. They also discussed the needs and challenges of the beauty industry, in an event held at DRC office in Eastleigh, Nairobi. L’Oreal will also provide certified trainings in hair-dressing and make-up

  • SGBV Mainstreaming: Three National Action Plans have been developed and are being implemented with a focus on: Timely documentation/Refugee Status Determination; Safe livelihoods; and Exiting negative coping mechanisms like survival sex. As a result of the new approach mainstreaming SGBV and mitigation, reported incidents of SGBV have significantly reduced significantly from January to May in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 (111 reported cases in 2018 as compared to 56 cases in 2019).

