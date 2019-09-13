UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Kakuma Camp & Kalobeyei Settlement, Kenya (1 – 31 August 2019)

191,500 Refugees and asylum seekers registered in Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement as of 31 August 2019.

10,878 New arrivals refugees and asylum seekers registered in 2019.

8,034 Newly arrived refugees from South Sudan registered in 2019.

KEY INDICATORS

7,642 Bank accounts opened for refugees in Kalobeyei settlement since June 2018 to facilitate the implementation of CBI.

1,647 Permanent shelters constructed through CBI in Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement.

56 Households affected with scurvy in Kakuma camp receive cash assistance to diversify their diet and complement food assistance.

Highlights

US Ambassador to Kenya visits Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement: On 29 August 2019, UNHCR and World Food Programme (WFP) hosted a visit by the US Ambassador to Kenya, HE Kyle McCarter. The Ambassador visited US funded activities by both UNHCR and WFP and also interacted with various refugees in Kakuma and Kalobeyei. https://twitter.com/UNHCR_Kenya/status/1167106640165965824?s=19

Cash for shelter programme empowers refugees and their hosts in Kenya: Cash assistance in Kenya’s Kalobeyei settlement allows refugees to build their own homes with materials bought from the local community. The project had its origins in June 2015 when Kalobeyei was launched to relieve overcrowding in the long-established Kakuma camp next door. Among the new settlement’s principal objectives was to improve the socio-economic conditions of refugees and the local host communities.

https://www.unhcr.org/ke/15987-cash-for-shelter-programme-empowersrefuge...

Ball Stitching training launched in Kalobeyei settlement: 30 youth drawn from Kalobeyei are undergoing a ball stitching training supported by GIZ and UNHCR. A total of 140 balls have so far been produced after the launch of the training on 6 August 2019. Quality Assurance is assessed by Alive and Kicking, a not-for-profit ball manufacturer based in Africa.

Refugee film and journalism students graduate: FilmAid International marked its 12th Annual Film Festival - a celebration of self-expression and determination from talented young filmmakers living in Kakuma refugee camp, host and Kalobeyei Settlement - which culminated with the graduation of 43 refugee and Kenyan journalism and film training students. https://twitter.com/filmaidkenya/status/1167437067531558912?s=19

UNHCR completes mid-year performance monitoring of activities: In the month under review Programme Unit successfully coordinated and undertook the mandatory Mid-year performance monitoring of the activities in PPAs with MFT (multifunctional team) and partners. This exercise was to review the progress of performance targets against the plan and make necessary recommendations.

From the press:

Adut Akech: "Refugees Are Just Like Everybody Else": The South SudaneseAustralian model and September cover star wants to convert her personal success story into a parable for refugees. The high point: fulfilling her promise to buy her mother a house. https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/adut-akech-refugee-september-2019-issue