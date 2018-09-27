UNHCR Monthly Operational Update: Kakuma Camp & Kalobeyei Settlement, Kenya (1 – 31 August 2018)

186,205 Number of refugees and asylum seekers registered in Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement as at 31 August 2018.

7,180 Number of new arrivals with heightened protection needs registered in 2018.

3,791 Cumulative number of refugees assisted to return to their home countries since February 2016.

Update on Achievements

Highlights

Giants of Africa conduct a basketball clinic for refugees and host community players: A team from Giants of Africa conducted a one-day basketball clinic for both junior and senior basketball players drawn from the refugee and host community of Kakuma and Kalobeyei. The team, which included GOA founder accompanied by the Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Dr. Abbas Gullet, donated several basketball kits including balls and jerseys. https://www.instagram.com/p/BmoA4JSgEM3/?hl=en&taken-by=unhcrkenya

A basketball tournament held in Kakuma: A three-day thrill-filled basketball tournament that brought together 16 including six female teams from the host local and refugee community was held on 12 August 2018. The tournament was geared towards promoting talents, peace, unity and inclusion. The event was organised by Lutheran World Federation through support from UNHCR and Danish Church Aid. https://www.instagram.com/p/BmZGxgrAXuV/?hl=en&taken-by=unhcrkenya

Amnesty International Secretary General visits Kakuma and Kalobeyei: The newly appointed Amnesty Global Secretary General, Kumi Naido, visited Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement on 20 August 2018. The objective of the mission was to promote international responsibility sharing, sustainable humanitarian funding, and solutions for refugees and asylum seekers. https://www.instagram.com/p/BmsjFAOAmoI/?hl=en&taken-by=unhcrkenya

Barney Afako, Commissioner, member of the UN Commission on Human Right in South Sudan visits Kakuma Camp: UNHCR Sub Office Kakuma hosted a two-day fact-finding mission by Mr. Barney Afako, Commissioner, member of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan on 27 August 2018. During the vision, the commissioner met and interacted with various groups including survivors and witnesses of human rights abuses in South Sudan.

Cash for Shelter: UNHCR has rolled out the first cycle of Cash (CBI) for Shelter program in Kalobeyei settlement. Through the programme, refugees will construct 1,000 unit shelters before the end of 2018.

Refugee Athletes from Kenya impress at African Athletics Championships in Nigeria: Seven refugee athletes training under the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation in Kenya and supported by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other donors, posted remarkable performance African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria. The event brought together more than 50 countries competing in various disciplines and, for the first time ever, incorporated a team representing refugees. Read more: http://www.unhcr.org/ke/14092-refugee-athletes-from-kenya-impress-at-afr...